Dr. Peter Riznyk, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (21)
Map Pin Small Orchard Park, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Peter Riznyk, DPM

Dr. Peter Riznyk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. 

Dr. Riznyk works at Peter J Riznyk DPM in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Riznyk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riznyk Podiatry
    6272 W Quaker St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 662-7729
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 01, 2020
    I can't say enough good things about Dr. Riznyk! I stepped on a nail 2 years ago and have been to the ER over 6 times, had an abcess and was admitted, had surgery whileint the hospital, had over 8 MRI's, E-rays, CT scans, bloodwork over and over, IV's, Pik lines... and still 2 foot Dr's, a surgen and many other doctors couldn't figure out why myb foot kept blowing up over and over..... well... after 1 office visit with Dr. Riznyk and 1 surgery I am well on my way to recovery after he correctly removed a large cyst that had become infected and inflamed...Why couldn't the doctor at the hospital who relieved the abcess have seen this and removed it then??? Anyway I recomend Dr. Riznyk to anyone with a foot problem....With his awesome bedside mannor and his brilliance with his top of the class graduation.... (Both himself and his daughter).....how can you go wrong?
    Mark L Gembola Sr. — May 01, 2020
    Mark L Gembola Sr. — May 01, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Peter Riznyk, DPM
    About Dr. Peter Riznyk, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1730168667
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Riznyk, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riznyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Riznyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riznyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Riznyk works at Peter J Riznyk DPM in Orchard Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Riznyk’s profile.

    Dr. Riznyk has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riznyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Riznyk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riznyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riznyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riznyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

