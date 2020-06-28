Dr. Peter Ro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Ro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Ro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
Dr. Ro works at
Locations
VCS - Forest Medical Plaza7611 Forest Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 288-0061Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists5875 Bremo Rd Ste 505, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 282-2685Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ro is a fantastic doctor! My son just was released from the hospital today Saturday, June 28th, 2020. My son had a procedure performed by Dr. Ro FANTASTIC! Dr. Ro called me 4 times to give me an update about my son,. He is caring, and a wonderful bedside manner and my son was very confident and very satisfied I would recommend him. The Best! Thank you, Dr. Ro
About Dr. Peter Ro, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Korean
- 1740209964
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ro works at
Dr. Ro has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ro speaks Korean.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.