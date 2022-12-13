Dr. Peter Robilio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robilio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Robilio, MD is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Women's Health Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center, French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dignity Health Perinatal Center - Ventura2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 110, Oxnard, CA 93036 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Professional, caring and charismatic
- Women's Health Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University Of California
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Dr. Robilio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robilio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Robilio using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Robilio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robilio works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Robilio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robilio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robilio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robilio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.