Dr. Peter Roblejo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Roblejo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Peter C. Roblejo, MD4 Progress St Ste B5, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 319-6866
Riverside Medical Group55 Morris Ave Ste 100, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (973) 759-1221
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Excellent and caring doctor! He cured my migraines….
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Roblejo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roblejo speaks Spanish.
