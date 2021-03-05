See All Hand Surgeons in Rochester, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Peter Ronchetti, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.4 (45)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Ronchetti, MD

Dr. Peter Ronchetti, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. Ronchetti works at Hand Surgery Associates in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ronchetti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hand Surgery Associates
    360 Linden Oaks Ste 210, Rochester, NY 14625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 641-0141
  2. 2
    Hand Surgery Associates Llp
    10 Hagen Dr Ste 210, Rochester, NY 14625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 641-0141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rochester General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 05, 2021
    Dr. Ronchetti is the man if you need any surgeries involving your wrist or hands. He has preformed two on me - one on the left wrist and one on the right. He is the only Hand surgeon I want doing surgery on my wrist/hands. He takes the time to explain what your condition is and the options for your treatment. Peter is a very skilled,kind, and knowledgeable Dr. with a no great bedside manner. His office staff has been extremely helpful and patient. His office waiting room and exam rooms are well lit and appear to be very clean. I recommend him to anyone in need of surgery on their wrist or hands.
    Paul M. Ryan 3-4-21 — Mar 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Ronchetti, MD
    About Dr. Peter Ronchetti, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1467436378
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana Hand Center/St. Vincent Hospital
    Internship
    • Strong Memorial Hospitaluniversity Of Rochester
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Vermont
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Ronchetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ronchetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ronchetti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ronchetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ronchetti works at Hand Surgery Associates in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ronchetti’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Ronchetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ronchetti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ronchetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ronchetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

