Dr. Peter Roney, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Roney, MD
Dr. Peter Roney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kaneohe, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.
Dr. Roney's Office Locations
Castle Professional Center46-001 Kamehameha Hwy Ste 405, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Directions (808) 247-5456
Kailua Office407 Uluniu St Ste 214, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 262-2990
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. I am blessed for finding him.
About Dr. Peter Roney, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
