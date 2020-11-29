See All Ophthalmologists in Kaneohe, HI
Dr. Peter Roney, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Roney, MD

Dr. Peter Roney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kaneohe, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.

Dr. Roney works at Windward Eye Physicians & Sgns in Kaneohe, HI with other offices in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Castle Professional Center
    46-001 Kamehameha Hwy Ste 405, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 247-5456
  2. 2
    Kailua Office
    407 Uluniu St Ste 214, Kailua, HI 96734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 262-2990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Castle

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Stye
Chalazion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Stye
Chalazion

Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Stye
Chalazion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Blepharitis
Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Floaters
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autoimmune Diseases
Brain Disorders
Diabetic Retinopathy
Macular Edema
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retina Diseases
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Strabismus
Tear Duct Disorders
Temporal Arteritis
Vascular Disease
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Peter Roney, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306939863
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
