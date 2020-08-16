Dr. Peter Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Rose, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Rose, MD
Dr. Peter Rose, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Akron General Medical Center, Fairview Hospital, Medina Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0331Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Peter Rose is wonderful doktor and person.He saved me,prolonged my live and gave me hope.He is a great surgeon!
About Dr. Peter Rose, MD
- Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972530293
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park
- Ohio State University|Vanderbilt
- Boston U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Akron General Medical Center
- Fairview Hospital
- Medina Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Cervical Cancer, Oophorectomy and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.