Dr. Peter Rosenquist, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Rosenquist, MD
Dr. Peter Rosenquist, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Rosenquist's Office Locations
Augusta University Medical Center997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosenquist is nice caring respectful and brilliant. I am going to recommend him to everyone that may need ect
About Dr. Peter Rosenquist, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenquist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rosenquist using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rosenquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenquist has seen patients for Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenquist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenquist. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenquist.
