Dr. Peter Rossi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Rossi works at Pasco Cardiology Center in Hudson, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.