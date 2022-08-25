Dr. Peter Rossi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Rossi, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Rossi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Rossi works at
Locations
Pasco Cardiology Center Inc14153 Yosemite Dr Ste 202, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 847-3733
Advanced Research Institute Inc3633 Little Rd Ste 102, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 372-5952
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit today with Dr. Rossi. A great experience. He took his time and asked lots of questions to understand me the patient to figure out what is going on with my heart. Very impressed with him and his staff.
About Dr. Peter Rossi, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598757072
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Epis-Tex Hrt Inst
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Baylor Affil Hosp
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
