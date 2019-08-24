Dr. Peter Rovito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rovito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Rovito, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Rovito, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They completed their residency with Lehigh Valley Hosp, General Surgery Hltheast Tch Hp-Allentown Hp, General Surgery
Dr. Rovito works at
Locations
St. Luke's General Surgery - Sacred Heart 19th Street842 N 19th St, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 437-6119
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Rovito and his whole team, from office to operating room, are skilled professionals who care about the patient. Every one of them helped me feel confident about having the procedure performed. I recommend Dr. Rovito to anyone needing a surgeon.
About Dr. Peter Rovito, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hosp, General Surgery Hltheast Tch Hp-Allentown Hp, General Surgery
- Bloomsburg University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rovito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rovito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rovito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rovito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rovito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rovito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.