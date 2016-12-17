Overview

Dr. Peter Rubin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Rubin works at PETER H RUBIN MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.