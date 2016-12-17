Dr. Peter Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Rubin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Peter H Rubin MD920 Park Ave Ste 1N, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 535-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Doctor Rubin because of a serious recurring condition that was unpredictable. Because of the strangeness of the symptoms I could have been dismissed as a slightly crazy old lady. Doctor Rubin was incredibly concerned and methodical in trying to solve this mystery.
About Dr. Peter Rubin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1164467197
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of Rochester School of Medicine|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
