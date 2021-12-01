Overview of Dr. Peter Rubin, MD

Dr. Peter Rubin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Rubin works at Boston Eye Physicians in Brookline, MA with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Blocked Tear Duct and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.