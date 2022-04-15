Overview of Dr. Peter Ruff, MD

Dr. Peter Ruff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Saint Marks Medical Center.



Dr. Ruff works at Urology Austin - South in Austin, TX with other offices in Bastrop, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.