Dr. Peter Rumore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Rumore, MD
Dr. Peter Rumore, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center|Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Rumore's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates of Long Island315 E MAIN ST, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 360-7778
Melville Office1895 Walt Whitman Rd Ste 10, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (631) 249-9525
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Only doctor to ever give me any relief, aggressive novel therapy treatment process has help curb my disease to near remission levels. Not afraid to try different treatment options till you hit the correct one for you. Highly recommend
About Dr. Peter Rumore, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center|Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
