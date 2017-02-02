Overview of Dr. Peter Rumore, MD

Dr. Peter Rumore, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center|Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Rumore works at Rheumatology Associates of Long Island in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Melville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.