Overview of Dr. Peter Sabatini, MD

Dr. Peter Sabatini, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Sabatini works at Chattanooga Ear, Nose & Throat Associates PC in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Ooltewah, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Intranasal or Sinus Procedure, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.