Dr. Saccone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Saccone, DO
Overview of Dr. Peter Saccone, DO
Dr. Peter Saccone, DO is a Pulmonology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Saccone works at
Dr. Saccone's Office Locations
-
1
Medcorps Asthma and Pulmonary Specialists100 Kings Way E Ste D1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saccone?
As always, Dr. Saccone addressed every issue. He explained and projected future care. He is thorough, compassionate and capable.
About Dr. Peter Saccone, DO
- Pulmonology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295066181
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saccone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saccone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saccone works at
Dr. Saccone has seen patients for Cough, Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saccone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Saccone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saccone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saccone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saccone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.