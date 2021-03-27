Dr. Peter Saliba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saliba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Saliba, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Saliba, MD
Dr. Peter Saliba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Saliba works at
Dr. Saliba's Office Locations
Arlene G. Schlumbohm DO PA4205 Belfort Rd Ste 3004, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 482-1084
- 2 6817 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 402, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 482-1084
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saliba was my physician for many years (until I moved away) and prevented a number of potential problems (prediabetes, high blood pressure). My health improved & I continue to have good health. He was always available, well informed, and cared about my health and life.
About Dr. Peter Saliba, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1730152877
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saliba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saliba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saliba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saliba speaks Tagalog.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Saliba. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saliba.
