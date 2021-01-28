Dr. Sallay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Sallay, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Sallay, MD
Dr. Peter Sallay, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.
Dr. Sallay's Office Locations
Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics10767 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 817-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sallay?
I highly recommend Dr. Sallay. He is thorough, and truly takes the time to listen!
About Dr. Peter Sallay, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1831143346
Education & Certifications
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital|Duke University Med Center
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sallay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sallay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sallay has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sallay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sallay speaks Hungarian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sallay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sallay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sallay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sallay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.