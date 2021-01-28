See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Carmel, IN
Dr. Peter Sallay, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.3 (17)
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Sallay, MD

Dr. Peter Sallay, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.

Dr. Sallay works at Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sallay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics
    10767 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 817-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension St. Vincent Fishers

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Adhesive Capsulitis

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 28, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. Sallay. He is thorough, and truly takes the time to listen!
    Sophia — Jan 28, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Sallay, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian
    NPI Number
    • 1831143346
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Clarian Indiana University Hospital|Duke University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sallay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sallay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sallay works at Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Dr. Sallay’s profile.

    Dr. Sallay has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sallay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sallay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sallay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sallay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sallay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

