Overview

Dr. Peter Sand, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Glenbrook Hospital.



Dr. Sand works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Skokie, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL and Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.