Dr. Peter Sandwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Sandwell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Sandwell works at
Locations
-
1
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital540 Litchfield St, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-6380
-
2
Child Guidance Clinic for Central Ct Inc.384 Pratt St, Meriden, CT 06450 Directions (203) 235-5767
-
3
Beacon Prescriptions294 Main St, Winsted, CT 06098 Directions (860) 379-7509
-
4
Stop & Shop Pharmacy200 New Hartford Rd, Winsted, CT 06098 Directions (860) 379-7509
-
5
Scranton Counseling Center329 Cherry St, Scranton, PA 18505 Directions (570) 348-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Sandwell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1720294200
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
