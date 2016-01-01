Overview

Dr. Peter Santogade, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center



Dr. Santogade works at The Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.