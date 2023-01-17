Dr. Peter Santoro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Santoro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Santoro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St Georges Uni and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Santoro works at
Locations
-
1
Delaware Surgical Group1941 Limestone Rd Ste 213, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 733-1000
-
2
Wilmington Surgical Services501 W 14th St Ste 2E15, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 320-4175
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Santoro is absolutely the best surgeon I have ever had. He was able to help me after 6 1/2 years of ongoing extreme pain. I went 6 doctors and they all said there nothing wrong. I went to Dr Santoro and he was willing to see what the problem is with out giving me any hope that he could solve it. But he did and he gave my life back. I am a new woman with no pain. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Peter Santoro, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Christiana Care Hlth System
- Christiana
- St Georges Uni
- Delaware
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santoro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santoro works at
Dr. Santoro has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santoro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Santoro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santoro.
