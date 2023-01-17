Overview

Dr. Peter Santoro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St Georges Uni and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Santoro works at Delaware Surgical Group in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.