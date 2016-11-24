Overview of Dr. Peter Santos, MD

Dr. Peter Santos, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.