Dr. Peter Santos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Santos, MD
Dr. Peter Santos, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos' Office Locations
- 1 5957 W Northern Ave Ste 10A, Glendale, AZ 85301 Directions (623) 435-1155
Akdhc LLC18699 N 67th Ave Ste 280, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 240-4277
Akdhc - Thunderbird5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste F680, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 843-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Santos is extremely compassionate and professional. His friendly and gentle manner are a comfort to me as his patient.
About Dr. Peter Santos, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932249612
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical School
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santos has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santos speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.
