Overview

Dr. Peter Santucci, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Homer Glen, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Santucci works at LOYOLA CENTER FOR HEALTH AT HOMER GLEN in Homer Glen, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL, Burr Ridge, IL and Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioversion, Elective, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.