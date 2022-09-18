Dr. Peter Sardella, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sardella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Sardella, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Sardella, DPM
Dr. Peter Sardella, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cranston, RI. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Sardella works at
Dr. Sardella's Office Locations
-
1
RI Foot and Ankle1591 CRANSTON ST, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 946-9933Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sardella?
Very caring & knowledgeable!!! Have been a patient for 7 years!!
About Dr. Peter Sardella, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1114019551
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sardella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sardella accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sardella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sardella works at
Dr. Sardella has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sardella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sardella speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sardella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sardella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sardella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sardella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.