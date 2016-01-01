Dr. Peter Savino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Savino, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Savino, MD
Dr. Peter Savino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Savino works at
Dr. Savino's Office Locations
Regents of the University of Uc9415 CAMPUS POINT DR, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 534-6290
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Savino, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savino accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savino has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Savino speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Savino. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.