Overview of Dr. Peter Saway, MD

Dr. Peter Saway, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Saway works at Rheumatology Associates PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.