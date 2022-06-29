Dr. Peter Saway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Saway, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Saway took time to question me about my symptoms and how it affects my daily life. He did a comprehensive exam in an effort to determine my level of function and took his time in deciding the best course of treatment. I feel very fortunate to have a physician that practices holistic medicine and offers multiple modalities of treatment, ie meds, exercise, behavior mod, infusions, etc. I highly recommend Dr Saway and I am sure you will enjoy the same level of care that I have received
About Dr. Peter Saway, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Ala Sch Med
- U Wash Affil Hosps
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
