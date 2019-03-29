Dr. Scerbo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Scerbo, DMD
Overview
Dr. Peter Scerbo, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - D.M.D..
Dr. Scerbo works at
Locations
Fort Lauderdale255 SE 14th St Ste 1A, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 900-9110Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSundayClosed
Lighthouse Point2211 NE 36th St Ste 201, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Directions (954) 941-0551Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- All Florida PPO Inc
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scerbo?
I’ve been a patient for close to 10 yrs. the office has been renovated & always clean. Staff & Dr.’s are friendly & helpful. I started going for cleanings twice a yr., races, root canal, 2 implants, teeth whitening, now replace silver fillings for white. Parking is always available. Price comparison to Miami and local area are the lower or same. I trust that my dentist has my best interests at heart.
About Dr. Peter Scerbo, DMD
- Dentistry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - D.M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scerbo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scerbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scerbo works at
Dr. Scerbo speaks Spanish.
297 patients have reviewed Dr. Scerbo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scerbo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scerbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scerbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.