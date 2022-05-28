Dr. Peter Schlegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Schlegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Schlegel, MD
Dr. Peter Schlegel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Schlegel works at
Dr. Schlegel's Office Locations
Cancer Care Northwest605 E Holland Ave, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 228-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cancer Care Northwest - South Clinic601 S Sherman St, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 228-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was my oncologist after Dr Holbrook performed surgery. Was very diligent and attentive to questions. Arranged Y90 procedure which slowed growth of remaining tumors for about 1 1/2 years. I need him again
About Dr. Peter Schlegel, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891785838
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Hospital
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
