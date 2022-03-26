Dr. Peter Schulz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Schulz, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Schulz, MD
Dr. Peter Schulz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Schulz works at
Dr. Schulz's Office Locations
Eisenhower Health39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste 212, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-8771
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Peter Schulz after being diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2021. From the moment he came into the room I knew he was a very special doctor. Fabulous bedside manner. He truly has compassion for his patients. Takes the time to explain what the surgery will entail and went over all my questions. I can’t thank him enough for getting me a through a difficult time. My surgery was a great success and I am now starting radiation. I give him 20 stars! Truly the best!!!!
About Dr. Peter Schulz, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, German
- 1518924091
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulz has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Hernia Repair and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schulz speaks German.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulz.
