See All Plastic Surgeons in Woodbury, NY
Dr. Peter Schwartz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Peter Schwartz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Woodbury, NY
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Schwartz, MD

Dr. Peter Schwartz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Schwartz works at Peter L Schwartz MD in Woodbury, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD
Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD
4.8 (270)
View Profile
Dr. Susie Rhee, MD
Dr. Susie Rhee, MD
4.9 (97)
View Profile
Grace Degregorio, PA
Grace Degregorio, PA
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Woodbury Office
    143 FROEHLICH FARM BLVD, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 496-7757

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blepharophimosis - Telecanthus - Ear Anomalies - Microstomia
BodyTite
Breast Hypoplasia
Blepharophimosis - Telecanthus - Ear Anomalies - Microstomia
BodyTite
Breast Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharophimosis - Telecanthus - Ear Anomalies - Microstomia Chevron Icon
BodyTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat BodyTite
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Face Presentation Chevron Icon
FaceTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat FaceTite
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?

Dec 27, 2021
I have never left a review before, but I most definitely had to this time! I am beyond thankful to have received care from Dr. Schwartz and his staff. His staff is very professional and always greeted me with a smile. Anytime I had a concern at any hour of the day or even on days he wasn't opened, Dr. Schwartz was always available to see me. His bedside manners were very warm and comforting. He was very attentive to my concerns. Post surgery, I had minimum scarring and was able to quickly recover. After having my kids, I didn't think my body could look like how it looked before. He made me love looking in the mirror again! Dr. Schwartz is very experienced and reassured me every step of the way. I am very satisfied with my decision in choosing my doctor and most definitely recommend Dr. Schwartz! I hoped this helped anyone overcome any doubts, concerns, or to those who are on the fence.
— Dec 27, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Peter Schwartz, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Schwartz, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schwartz to family and friends

Dr. Schwartz's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Schwartz

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Schwartz, MD.

About Dr. Peter Schwartz, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Italian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1174685135
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St Louis University
Residency
Internship
  • Flushing Hosp Med Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peter Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schwartz works at Peter L Schwartz MD in Woodbury, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Peter Schwartz, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.