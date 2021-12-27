Dr. Peter Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Schwartz, MD
Dr. Peter Schwartz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
Woodbury Office143 FROEHLICH FARM BLVD, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 496-7757
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have never left a review before, but I most definitely had to this time! I am beyond thankful to have received care from Dr. Schwartz and his staff. His staff is very professional and always greeted me with a smile. Anytime I had a concern at any hour of the day or even on days he wasn't opened, Dr. Schwartz was always available to see me. His bedside manners were very warm and comforting. He was very attentive to my concerns. Post surgery, I had minimum scarring and was able to quickly recover. After having my kids, I didn't think my body could look like how it looked before. He made me love looking in the mirror again! Dr. Schwartz is very experienced and reassured me every step of the way. I am very satisfied with my decision in choosing my doctor and most definitely recommend Dr. Schwartz! I hoped this helped anyone overcome any doubts, concerns, or to those who are on the fence.
About Dr. Peter Schwartz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, French and Italian
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University
- Flushing Hosp Med Ctr
- Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz speaks French and Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
