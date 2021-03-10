Dr. Peter Schwarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Schwarz, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Schwarz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Houston Office6560 Fannin St Ste 1008, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Both my husband and I have been patients of P J Schwarz for several years. He is professional and knowledgeable. Appreciate him and his staff.
About Dr. Peter Schwarz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Texas
- Luth Genl Hosp
- Luth Genl Hosp
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University Of Il, Urbana-Champaign
- Gastroenterology
