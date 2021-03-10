Overview

Dr. Peter Schwarz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Schwarz works at Peter J Schwarz MD PC in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.