Overview

Dr. Peter Seline, MD is a Dermatologist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mayo Clinic.



Dr. Seline works at Center For Surgical Dermatology in Westerville, OH with other offices in Zanesville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.