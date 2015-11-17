Dr. Peter Seline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Seline, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Seline, MD is a Dermatologist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mayo Clinic.
Dr. Seline works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Surgical Dermatology428 County Line Rd W, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 847-4100
-
2
Zanesville Mohs Lab817 Forest Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seline?
Dr. Seline is professional and highly skilled at what he does, but also friendly and makes you feel at ease.
About Dr. Peter Seline, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1982689121
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seline has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seline works at
Dr. Seline has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Seline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.