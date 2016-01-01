Dr. Peter Senatore, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senatore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Senatore, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Senatore, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.
Dr. Senatore works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Senatore, DO
- Emergency Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1700865656
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
