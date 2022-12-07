Dr. Peter Seraphin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seraphin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Seraphin, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Seraphin, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL.
Dr. Seraphin works at
Hinsdale Gastroenterology Associates12 Salt Creek Ln Ste 425, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 789-2260
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Seraphin has been my GI for 11 years, and I have since recommended him to many others. Each person has reported back how pleased they were and what a great impression he gave. Dr. Seraphin takes time to listen during each appointment. This skill is what makes him is an exceptional diagnostician. He has always treated me with respect and regard. I have left each appointment feeling incredibly fortunate to have a doctor who cares about my well-being, as well as about me as an individual. Finally, Dr. Seraphin includes me in formulating my plan of care. By working together, my condition has improved significantly, as has my quality of life. Neither would have been possible without Dr. Seraphin’s unique blend of expertise, kindness and compassion!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1831204734
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Seraphin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seraphin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seraphin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seraphin works at
Dr. Seraphin has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seraphin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Seraphin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seraphin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seraphin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seraphin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.