Dr. Peter Seymour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seymour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Seymour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Seymour, MD
Dr. Peter Seymour, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.
Dr. Seymour works at
Dr. Seymour's Office Locations
-
1
Colden & Seymour Ear Nose Throat & Allergy LLC1 Wallace Bashaw Way Ste 3002, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 358-7101
-
2
Anna Jaques Hospital25 Highland Ave, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 463-1000
-
3
Haverhill62 Brown St Ste 301, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 521-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seymour?
Both my husband and I see Dr. Seymour for different reasons, he is always patient, attentive and never makes you feel rushed in your time with him. He is willing to listen to your ideas and respect your rights to direct your care as you see fit.
About Dr. Peter Seymour, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1417167826
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seymour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seymour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seymour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seymour works at
Dr. Seymour has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seymour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Seymour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seymour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seymour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seymour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.