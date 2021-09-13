See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Clermont, FL
Dr. Peter Shekailo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Peter Shekailo, MD

Dr. Peter Shekailo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL. 

Dr. Shekailo works at Florida Sports Injury in Clermont, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shekailo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Sports Injury
    1925 Don Wickham Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 404-8956

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Knee Replacement
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Knee Replacement

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 13, 2021
    Dr Shekailo was instrumental in assisting me with my treatment and recovery of a broken leg. Both competent and compassionate I highly recommend him .
    Patricia Stover — Sep 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Shekailo, MD
    About Dr. Peter Shekailo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477967768
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shekailo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shekailo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shekailo works at Florida Sports Injury in Clermont, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shekailo’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shekailo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shekailo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shekailo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shekailo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

