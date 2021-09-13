Dr. Shekailo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Shekailo, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Shekailo, MD
Dr. Peter Shekailo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL.
Dr. Shekailo's Office Locations
Florida Sports Injury1925 Don Wickham Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 404-8956
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shekailo was instrumental in assisting me with my treatment and recovery of a broken leg. Both competent and compassionate I highly recommend him .
About Dr. Peter Shekailo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shekailo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shekailo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shekailo.
