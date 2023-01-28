Dr. Peter Shelley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Shelley, DDS
Dr. Peter Shelley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Broomfield, CO.
Elm Endodontics13605 Xavier Ln Ste E, Broomfield, CO 80023 Directions (303) 567-6392Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
Dr. Shelley and his staff, Lisa and Paula, are amazing. They are caring, honest, knowledgeable and very professional. Dr. Shelley resolved very complex problems for both my husband and I, saving us a lot of discomfort and funds. I cannot recommend them highly enough! I wish all doctors were like Dr. Shelley.
- Dentistry
- English, Italian
Dr. Shelley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelley accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shelley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shelley speaks Italian.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.