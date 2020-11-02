See All Hematologists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Peter Sherer, MD

Hematology
3.4 (21)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Sherer, MD

Dr. Peter Sherer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Sherer works at Innovative Pediatrics & Medicine in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sherer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Pediatrics & Medicine
    3921 FERRARA DR, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 946-6420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Purpura
Anemia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 02, 2020
    About Dr. Peter Sherer, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316950066
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherer works at Innovative Pediatrics & Medicine in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Sherer’s profile.

    Dr. Sherer has seen patients for Purpura and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

