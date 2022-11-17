Dr. Peter Shumaker, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shumaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Shumaker, DDS
Overview
Dr. Peter Shumaker, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Grosse Pointe, MI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Shumaker, Peter E, DDS, MS17220 Mack Ave Ste 2, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Directions (586) 209-2314
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Dr. Shumaker for years. He has always done a great job for me. He stays up to date and uses the latest technology.
About Dr. Peter Shumaker, DDS
- Dentistry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shumaker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shumaker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shumaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shumaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shumaker.
