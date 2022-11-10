Dr. Peter Shupper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shupper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Shupper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Shupper, MD
Dr. Peter Shupper, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Shupper works at
Dr. Shupper's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center PA80 Oak Hill Rd, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 741-2313Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had lower back surgery in 2016 have struggled with pain sometimes very severe that I could barely walk in the left groin thigh and knee for years. I went to 5 will no neurosurgeons in New Jersey. 4 recommended fusions from L3-S1. A rather invasive and severe procedure. What puzzles me was that the pain was not in the back but in the groin, thigh, and knee. I was close to having the severe surgery but decided to try pain management and made an appointment with Peter Shupper in his Middletown office. After analysis by Dr. Shupper, and 2 visits, it was determined that the pain was not caused by the herniated disks in my back but from my hip. The hip was the real problem, not the back. So, these famed neurosurgeons to walk on water did not diagnose the origin of the pain correctly and I came so close to having surgery on the back when the hip was the problem. So, thank you Dr. Shupper for finding the root cause of my pain in relieving the pain with a simple injection.
About Dr. Peter Shupper, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers NJMS/Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation
- Montefiore New Rochelle
- New York Medical College
- Rutgers University
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shupper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shupper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shupper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shupper has seen patients for Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shupper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shupper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shupper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shupper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shupper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.