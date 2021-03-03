Dr. Sidoriak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Sidoriak, DPM
Dr. Peter Sidoriak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Peter P Sidoriak1851 W End Ave, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 622-3668
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
I have been seeing Dr. Sidoriak quarterly for many years. Everything about Dr. SIdoriak impresses me from scheduling to pediatric care. He is very professional, efficient, answers all of my feet related questions very well. I am very thankful for him.
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
