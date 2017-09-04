Overview of Dr. Peter Silas, MD

Dr. Peter Silas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Silas works at Wee Care Pediatrics in Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.