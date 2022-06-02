Overview of Dr. Peter Silberstein, MD

Dr. Peter Silberstein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Midlands and Nebraska Spine Hospital.



Dr. Silberstein works at CHI Health in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.