Dr. Peter Simon, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (32)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Peter Simon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla. and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Simon works at PETER J. SIMON, M.D., P.A. in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Peter J. Simon MD
    3201 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 568-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Basal Cell Carcinoma
Basosquamous Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Basosquamous Carcinoma
Benign Tumor

Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 30, 2021
    Once again I went to my favorite surgeon fir some lip and facial filler. This wonderful man still as awsome as always. Super skilled and funny always in a good mood and pleasant. Furthermore, he made my impossible lips looks amazing. Will go back next week to add more filler.
    Andrea — Jun 30, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Simon, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1518974823
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein/Montefiore Med. Center- Plastic Surgery
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center- General Surgery
    • Tulane University - General Surgery
    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
    • University of Florida
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simon works at PETER J. SIMON, M.D., P.A. in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Simon’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

