Dr. Peter Sinaiko, MD

Urology
4.7 (7)
Map Pin Small Langhorne, PA
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Peter Sinaiko, MD

Dr. Peter Sinaiko, MD is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp;amp; Sci and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Sinaiko works at Urology Care Alliance in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sinaiko's Office Locations

    940 Town Center Dr Ste F100, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 17, 2017
    Dr Sinaiko is a fantastic doctor, he explains everything clearly and takes his time with patients. He is a very straight forward, intelligent and caring doctor whom I trust immensely with my care!
    Jamie in Morrisville, PA — Mar 17, 2017
    About Dr. Peter Sinaiko, MD

    • Urology
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1306827753
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Wisc Hospital Clin
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp;amp; Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp;amp;amp; Sci
    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Lower Bucks Hospital
    • St. Mary Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Sinaiko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinaiko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sinaiko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sinaiko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sinaiko works at Urology Care Alliance in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sinaiko’s profile.

    Dr. Sinaiko has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinaiko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinaiko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinaiko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinaiko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinaiko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

