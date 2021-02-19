Overview

Dr. Peter Singer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Singer works at Keck Med Ctr USC Intrnl Medcn S in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer, Thyroid Goiter and Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.