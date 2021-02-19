Dr. Peter Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Singer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Usc University Hospital1520 San Pablo St Ste 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5100
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Singer is the best! I highly, highly recommend.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 58 years of experience
- English, German
- 1851320105
- University of California At Berkeley
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Thyroid Goiter and Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singer speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
