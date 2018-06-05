Overview of Dr. Peter Skaff, MD

Dr. Peter Skaff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Skaff works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Folsom, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.