Dr. Peter Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Smith, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors, Brooklyn Heights300 Cadman Plz W Fl 18 # Fl, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 210-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith went above and beyond addressing my husband's concerns about his asthma. Besides a full medical check up, he took the time to bring my husband and I into our office to discuss ALL possible options. He was professional but charismatic and had a light sense of humor fitting to the situation. I would happily recommend him and return to his office.
About Dr. Peter Smith, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Bronx Muni-Einstein
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- CUNY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
