Overview of Dr. Peter Smith, MD

Dr. Peter Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They completed their residency with Chldns Hosp At Geisinger Med Ctr



Dr. Smith works at Pediatric Care Group, P.C. in Jenkintown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.